Minnesota's Mall of America shooting: Police arrest five people in connection with shooting that left 1 dead

Minnesota police arrested five people in connection with a shooting at the Mall of America on Friday night that left one person dead and another grazed.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Friday night and the victim who died is being described as a 19-year-old African American male. A female's clothing was grazed by a bullet, according to FOX 9.

Five people were involved in an altercation which lead to one of the individuals firing a gun at the 19-year-old several times. The 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders attempted to save him.

MINNESOTA'S MALL OF AMERICA SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, 1 GRAZED, NO SUSPECT IN CUSTODY: POLICE

Police quickly arrived to the scene after receiving reports of the shooting, and the Mall of America was placed on lockdown, which was later lifted.

On Saturday, a Bloomington Police Department SWAT team conducted a raid at 8:40 a.m. at a house in the city and arrested five people. Two 18-year-old men and three 17-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

CHILLING CALIFORNIA BODYCAM VIDEO SHOWS SUSPECT SHOOTING OFFICER BEFORE BEING KILLED

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said that investigators think one of the teenagers fired the gun.

"I’m fairly confident we do have the person responsible for murdering the victim in custody," Hodges said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

While Hodges said that a motive hasn't been determined, police believe that the shooting might have been related to a "long-standing feud" between two groups.