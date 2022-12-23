Minnesota's Mall of America goes into lockdown amid reports of shooting: 1 reported shot

The Mall of America in Minnesota was on lockdown Friday night amid reports of a shooting.

At least one person was shot, Fox Minneapolis reported.

The Bloomington Police Department said officers and EMS personnel were on the scene. It said the mall was on lockdown and advised people to stay away from the area.

"Mall of America is currently under lockdown. Please remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown has been lifted," read a tweet from the mall's Twitter account. "Please stay tuned for additional updates."

Authorities did not confirm if any shots were fired. The lockdown occurred two days before Christmas amid a busy shopping season.

Fox News Digital has reached out to authorities.

The story is developing. Please check back for updates.