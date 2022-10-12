Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota man ordered out of stolen car found with 100 fentanyl-laced pills stuffed in socks, coat: police

Qadar Mohamed Aden allegedly possessed more than 100 fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone pills

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace
A Minneapolis-area man ordered out of a stolen vehicle by police was allegedly found to have more than 100 counterfeit oxycodone pills found to be laced with fentanyl. 

Qadar Mohamed Aden, 24, of Savage, Minnesota, had plastic baggies of the pills stuffed into his right and left socks and a jacket pocket, according to the state criminal complaint filed in Dakota County. 

A detention order to keep Aden behind bars was issued on Tuesday, records show. 

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 8, an officer of the Burnsville Police Department drove through the parking lot of the InTown Suites Extended Stay – a hotel located in the 2700 block of County Road 42 West. 

ARIZONA BABY EXPOSED TO FENTANYL SAVED AFTER PHOENIX POLICE ADMINISTERS EMERGENCY NARCAN DOSE

Qadar Mohamed Aden, 24, of Savage, Minnesota, is charged with two counts of felony controlled substance crimes. 

Qadar Mohamed Aden, 24, of Savage, Minnesota, is charged with two counts of felony controlled substance crimes.  (Dakota County Jail )

The officer ran the license plate of a motor vehicle and learned the vehicle had been reported stolen, the complaint says. 

After backup arrived, the officer ordered any occupants to exit the vehicle, but no one came out. The officers later approached the vehicle and located Aden alone inside sitting in the driver’s seat. 

During a search of Aden’s person, an officer located one baggie containing pills in Aden’s right sock, a second baggie containing pills in Aden’s jacket pocket, and a third baggie containing a substance in Aden’s left sock, according to the criminal complaint. In total, officers located more than 100 pills on Aden’s person.

Qadar Mohamed Aden seen in booking photo after more than 100 fentanyl-laced pills were found on his person.

Qadar Mohamed Aden seen in booking photo after more than 100 fentanyl-laced pills were found on his person. (Dakota County Jail )

The pills each had the same markings identifying them as oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance. 

"Although the pills were identified by their markings as oxycodone, the officer knew that pills with similar markings are commonly counterfeit and often contain fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance," the complaint says. "The substance inside the baggie field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl and weighed approximately 1.51 grams." 

This file photo shows a DEA seizure of pills laced with fentanyl made to look like legitimate prescription drugs. 

This file photo shows a DEA seizure of pills laced with fentanyl made to look like legitimate prescription drugs.  (DEA)

Aden "made incriminating statements following his arrest in a formal statement, such as have the pills for personal use," the complaint adds.

He is facing two felony counts – controlled substance crime in the third degree for possession of a narcotic of 50 or more dosage units and controlled substance crime in the fifth degree for possession of Schedule I, II, III, or IV classified controlled substances except for a small amount of marijuana.

