Minnesota man fatally stabs wife during Bible study, asks if she’ll be OK: police

A Minnesota man allegedly stabbed his estranged wife 20 times during a Bible study before she begged a witness, "Don't let me die," court documents say.

By that time, Corrina Woodhull was soaked in blood from stab wounds that Robert Castillo had allegedly inflicted through her torso, chest and arms, according to a criminal complaint that was obtained by Fox News Digital.

The alleged assault unfolded in front of several witnesses around 9 p.m. Tuesday in a Saint Paul home, where Castillo's sister lives and hosts a weekly Bible study.

As police escorted Castillo to jail in handcuffs, he asked officers, "Is she going to be OK?" according to the criminal complaint.

CALIFORNIA MAN WITH HISTORY OF VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN KILLED EX-GIRLFRIEND WHILE ON BOND: COPS

By 9:39 that night, Woodhull was pronounced dead in the hospital, and Castillo was charged with second-degree murder, along with two other felonies.

Other members of the Bible group, including some of Castillo's family, pounced on him during the attack and wrestled the knife away from him while first responders arrived, according to the complaint.

Others, including a witness identified in court papers as "MC," tended to Woodhull's injuries.

"MC thought Castillo would have stabbed others in the house had he not been disarmed," according to the court documents.

GRUESOME DISCOVERY MADE ALONG MINNESOTA LAKE SHORE, POLICE HAVE 'PERSON OF INTEREST'

Woodhull was a mother of five, who overcame drug addiction and depression, her friend Eriz Meszaros said in a statement on a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses.

"Corrina was an advocate for those in recovery, she had a passion to help others experiencing substance use disorder and domestic abuse and violence," Meszaros wrote.

"She loved her children so much. You would find Corrina most days helping at church, volunteering at non-profits, including Metro Hope Ministries, FreedomWorks Reentry and Aftercare, Against the Odds Ministries, Twin Cities Outreach Church, Serenity Village Community Church, and many other ministries.

OHIO POLICE BODYCAM VIDEOS REVEAL NEIGHBORS REACTING TO 3 MEN FOUND BOUND, GAGGED, EXECUTED

"Corrina had a fire for the Lord that was unmatched. She was beautiful inside and out. I know she was welcomed home by the Lord with the words, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant!’"

Woodhull and Castillo were legally married for a "couple years" and lived together until about a month ago when they began having marital problems, the criminal complaint says.

Witnesses described the fatal assault as like a lightning-fast cobra attack that seemingly came out of nowhere.

Woodhull and Castillo were "getting along" on the couch for about 90 minutes, "there were no other signs of hostility," and "everything seemed fine," witnesses told police, according to the court documents.

Castillo allegedly whispered something in Woodhull's ear, she nodded, and then Castillo pulled out the blade, the complaint alleges.

'JUGGING' AMONG NEW CRIME TRENDS POSING DANGER ON AMERICA'S STREETS: WHAT TO KNOW

Witnesses told police they didn't hear what Castillo whispered, and Castillo allegedly told police that he didn't want to discuss it when asked what happened.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy, which found that a stab wound on the left side of Woodhull's chest had penetrated her left breast and heart, according to the criminal complaint.

The medical examiner also noted "additional sharp force injuries" to her face, chest and upper extremities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During Castillo's arrest and booking, police found that there was an active warrant for an unrelated charge in a different county for an alleged assault on a prison guard while he was an inmate at the Department of Corrections at Stillwater.

Castillo has eight prior felony convictions, including assaulting his child's mother with a hammer. He broke her arms and cracked her head, according to criminal records.

Another one of his convictions was connected to a stabbing of a former roommate.