Minneapolis teen arrested in deadly shooting with city on pace to surpass homicide record

Minneapolis, like other major cities across the nation, is on track to break homicide records after the city counted its 94th victim of 2021.

On Monday, Minneapolis police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a deadly shooting on the 3700 block of Park Avenue South, FOX 9 reported.

Officers responded to a shooting at a home in the area around 11:40 a.m. Investigators found a man dead at the scene.

Neither the victim nor the suspect’s identity has been released, but police say the violence appears to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

SAN FRANCISCO POLICE UNION: MAYOR'S CRIME CRACKDOWN IS ‘ACKNOWLEDGEMENT’ THAT DEFUND POLICE WAS ‘MISTAKE’

The city has recorded 94 homicides this year, just three murders short of its worst year on record, 1995, FOX 9 reported.

In 2020, the city recorded more than 1,900 robberies, 84 homicides, 438 rapes, and nearly 3,000 aggravated assaults, police department crime stats show. As of Tuesday, December 28, Minneapolis has had more of each of these types of crimes in 2021 than in 2021 except when it comes to the number of rapes.

FLORIDA SUSPECT FOUND AND VICTIMS IDENTIFIED AFTER HIT-AND-RUN KILLS TWO KIDS, SENDS FOUR TO HOSPITAL

Minneapolis, like other cities, is dealing with the fallout of mass protests that gripped the nation last year in response to the police killing of George Floyd. While some protests began as peaceful demands for U.S. criminal justice reform, many quickly descended into rioting and looting.

The protests birthed a movement to "defund the police," something that many democratically run cities – like Minneapolis – have pursued. Now, more than a year-and-a-half after Floyd’s death, more than a dozen U.S. cities have set new homicide records, according to local police departments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Albuquerque, Atlanta, Austin, Baton Rouge, Portland, and Philadelphia, are but a few of the cities that have broken homicide records in 2021.