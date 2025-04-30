Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Immigration

Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan adds former Bush solicitor general to defense team

Paul Clemente was also on President Donald Trump's short list of Supreme Court nominees during his first term

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
close
Wisconsin judge reportedly threatens to not hold court in protest of Judge Hannah Dugans arrest Video

Wisconsin judge reportedly threatens to not hold court in protest of Judge Hannah Dugans arrest

Fox News multimedia reporter Caroline Elliott has updates on the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan on The Big Weekend Show.

Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan, who was arrested and charged last week with hiding a previously deported illegal immigrant in her jury room in order to shield him from immigration officials, has tapped former Bush solicitor general Paul Clemente to represent her, according to Law.com.

Clemente, an appellate legal heavyweight, served as the U.S. solicitor general from 2005 to 2009 and has argued more than 100 cases before the U.S. Supreme Court

He was on President Donald Trump's short list of Supreme Court nominees during his first term and provided independent legal advice on the Justice Department’s request to dismiss the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Clement recommended that the case be dismissed with prejudice, meaning the charges could not be refiled.

Paul Clement, pictured left.

Paul Clemente, an appellate legal heavyweight, served as the U.S. solicitor general from 2005 to 2009 and has argued more than 100 cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. He is now representing Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE JUDGE HANNAH DUGAN 'TEMPORARILY RELIEVED OF HER OFFICIAL DUTIES' BY WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT

Clemente joining Dugan’s defense team is significant given his conservative political background and long-standing career of arguing on behalf of conservative causes, including opposing gun control and same-sex marriage, according to Law.com.

He also litigated against the Obama administration, challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act.  

Dugan was arrested Friday and charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and concealing an individual to prevent discovery and arrest, according to a criminal complaint. 

Federal agents from ICE, FBI, CBP and DEA attempted to arrest the undocumented male – Mexican national Eduardo Flores-Ruiz – following his scheduled criminal court appearance before Dugan on April 18 to face three misdemeanor battery charges for allegedly beating up two people.

Dugan demanded that the officers proceed to the chief judge’s office and – after his hearing ended – escorted Flores-Ruiz and his attorney out a restricted jury door, bypassing the public area where agents were waiting in order to help him avoid arrest, per the complaint.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan speaking, the Milwaukee County Courthouse and ICE agents

Dugan was arrested Friday and charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and concealing an individual to prevent discovery and arrest, according to a criminal complaint.  (Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images, left, Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images, top right,  Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images, bottom right)

NEW MEXICO SUPREME COURT BANS JUDGE AFTER ALLEGED TDA MEMBER ARRESTED AT HOME

Dugan appeared in federal court in Milwaukee on Friday and her next court appearance is May 15.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court issued an administrative order on Tuesday calling for Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan to be "temporarily relieved of her official duties."

Clement, meanwhile, is a founding partner of Clement & Murphy PLLC, a boutique appellate law firm based in Washington, D.C., and a distinguished lecturer in law at the Georgetown University Law Center, where he initially served as an adjunct professor starting in 1998.

Following graduation, Clement clerked for Judge Laurence H. Silberman of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit as well as for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. 

Clement's advocacy in the high court also includes recently arguing Loper Bright v. Raimondo, which effectively overturned the Chevron doctrine. The doctrine previously gave deference to an agency's interpretation of a federal regulation. 

He also served as chief counsel of the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on the Constitution, Federalism and Property Rights.

Hannah Dugan

Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan speaks at a pro-Ukraine rally on February 24, 2025. (Lee Matz/ Milwaukee Independent via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Clement will join a legal team led by Steve Biskupic, a former U.S. attorney and a George W. Bush appointee who prosecuted seven officers for the 2004 racially motivated assault of Frank Jude Jr., according to Law.com reports.

Other members of the defense team include Craig Mastantuono of Mastantuono Coffee & Thomas and Jason Luczak and Nicole Masnica of Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, per the outlet.

Fox News Digital's Haley Chi-Sing, Breanne Deppisch and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.