Milwaukee Burger King shooting death: One of 2 suspects arrested, police say

A robbery suspect connected to the shooting death of a 16-year-old Burger King employee in Milwaukee has been arrested, while a second suspect remains at-large, authorities said.

The 41-year-old suspect arrested was identified as the alleged armed robber seen reaching through the restaurant’s drive-thru window with a gun during the Jan. 2 incident that resulted in the death of Niesha Harris-Brazell, a cashier, Milwaukee police told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. Police did not immediately release his name.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

While no further details on the first suspect’s arrest were available, police said the second suspect, earlier identified as Harris-Brazell’s co-worker Derrick Ellis, has yet to be caught.

Ellis, 34, is a felon who was captured on video in possession of an allegedly illegal weapon during a gunfight with the robbery suspect at the Burger King in the Capitol Heights neighborhood, according to FOX6 Milwaukee.

Video obtained from the restaurant shows Ellis shooting at the armed man who was trying to rob the cashier, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the station. It was unclear whether the alleged robber returned fire.

No details have been released stating how Harris-Brazell was shot and killed during the armed robbery.

Ellis fled after the shooting and police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Ellis has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon. He has not been charged in Harris-Brazell’s death.

He could face 10 years in prison if convicted.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.