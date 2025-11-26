Military reveals just how much turkey shipped globally to ensure American troops enjoy Thanksgiving meal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American servicemembers will be able to enjoy holiday favorites this Thanksgiving, thanks to the work of the Defense Logistics Agency's (DLA) Troop Support Subsistence (TSS) team.

This year, the military has secured more than 380,000 pounds of traditional Thanksgiving food and holiday treats in one of DLA's largest annual efforts, the Department of War announced. The department explained that varying numbers of troops across the globe impacts the ordering process, which is done with precision.

"Holiday requirements are like fingerprints in that no two are alike," John Sheehan, TSS director of customer operations, told DOW. "The ebb and flow of one holiday item to the next is based on the fluid troop requirements and preferences from year to year."

This year, military dining facilities are set to receive 152,626 pounds of turkey, 124,022 pounds of beef, 66,054 pounds of ham, 38,081 pounds of shrimp, 6,512 cans of sweet potato, 15,282 cases of pies and cakes and 792 cases of eggnog, along with other holiday treats.

Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Shemika Harris, a TSS military food advisor, said she was "absolutely impressed" by the DLA's work to bring Thanksgiving to servicemembers across the globe.

"They approach each holiday with a sense of pride and purpose knowing that these meals mean far more than just food," Harris told DOW.

This week, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth called troops around the world, including some in the U.S., to wish them a happy Thanksgiving and to thank them for their service.

DOW said that during one of the calls with troops, the video option was not working, so Hegseth quipped, "I can hear you loud and clear. In my mind's eye, captain, you are a staggeringly handsome individual, as are all two dozen of the incredible sailors behind you."