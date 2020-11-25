Milder-than-average Thanksgiving week temperatures for much of US

An area of low pressure moving into the Mississippi Valley will bring some rain and thunderstorms, some of which could reach severe limits with the risk of strong winds and hail.

This system will then push across the East Coast on Thanksgiving. Light snow will fall over parts of New England. We’re not dealing with a severe weather outbreak or major disruptive travel event.

The Northwest will see rain and mountain snow today with a bit of a break on Thanksgiving.

THANKSGIVING WEATHER — WHAT TO EXPECT

Much of the country will enjoy milder than average temperatures with no major cold outbreaks through the weekend and into next week.

AAA projects Thanksgiving travel will fall by at least 10%, which would be the steepest one-year plunge since the Great Recession in 2008.

More than 1 million people thronged U.S. airports on Sunday, according to the TSA, compared to just over 2.3 million on the same day last year.

