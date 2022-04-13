Midwest, Mississippi Valley forecast to see severe weather

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A significant threat of severe weather Wednesday will bring dangerous storms to the Midwest and Mississippi Valley.

Large hail, damaging winds and destructive tornadoes will be possible for a wide swath of the country.

Please monitor the latest watches and warnings in your area.

Heavy rain could cause flash flooding.

Dry and windy weather will fuel the risk of fires across the southern Plains.

A major winter storm is also bringing heavy snow and blizzard conditions from the Northwest to the northern Plains and upper Midwest.

Some areas will receive over 3 feet of snow with strong gusty winds causing dangerous travel conditions and the possibility of widespread power outages.

The country is split in terms of temperatures.

Much colder air has settled in across the West behind the big storms in the middle of the country while warmer than average highs are in place ahead of the storms across the East.