US
Published

Midwest, Mississippi Valley forecast to see severe weather

Tornadoes are possible for a wide swath of the U.S.

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A significant threat of severe weather Wednesday will bring dangerous storms to the Midwest and Mississippi Valley. 

Large hail, damaging winds and destructive tornadoes will be possible for a wide swath of the country.  

Tornado threat

Tornado threat (Credit: Fox News)

Please monitor the latest watches and warnings in your area.  

Heavy rain could cause flash flooding.

Threat of severe storms

Threat of severe storms (Credit: Fox News)

Dry and windy weather will fuel the risk of fires across the southern Plains.  

A major winter storm is also bringing heavy snow and blizzard conditions from the Northwest to the northern Plains and upper Midwest.  

Snow forecast for Northwest, upper Midwest

Snow forecast for Northwest, upper Midwest (Credit: Fox News)

Some areas will receive over 3 feet of snow with strong gusty winds causing dangerous travel conditions and the possibility of widespread power outages.

Eastern futuretrack

Eastern futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

The country is split in terms of temperatures.  

Much colder air has settled in across the West behind the big storms in the middle of the country while warmer than average highs are in place ahead of the storms across the East. 

