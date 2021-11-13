Michigan woman used fake 'Rent-A-Hitman' website in bid to have ex-husband killed, authorities say

A Michigan woman pleaded guilty Friday to trying to hire someone to kill her husband last year through what turned out to be a fake murder-for-hire website called "Rent-A-Hitman," according to reports.

Wendy Lynn Wein, 52, of South Rockford, completed a service request on the site last year saying she wanted her ex-husband dead because he stole money from her and she preferred "not going to jail," according to FOX 2 Detroit and Rolling Stone magazine.

The owner of the fake website immediately contacted state police, who sent an undercover detective posing as a hitman to meet with Wein, FOX 2 reported.

Wein met with the detective, giving him relevant information about her ex’s habits and paid him a $200 down payment for the hit and a promise of $5,000 in total.

She will be sentenced in January and could face nine years in prison on charges of solicitation of murder and using a computer to commit a crime, according to FOX 2.

More than a dozen people have been caught using the website over the years for nefarious purposes, according to Rolling Stone.