Michigan sex offender cuts off GPS ankle bracelet while out on parole before sexually assaulting woman: police

A Detroit sex offender who cut off his GPS monitor after being paroled two months before he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint was captured after the victim came forward, authorities said.

Junell Mobley, 42, was released from prison in October with a GPS tether, which he eventually cut off, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office told Fox News. On Dec. 28, he allegedly violated a 28-year-old woman after dragging her to a secluded area at gunpoint, authorities said. Online records show Mobley has several prior convictions. He was convicted in 2007 for aggravated indecent exposure, first-degree criminal sexual conduct on a child under 13 in 2002 and a conviction for and solicitation of a homicide, according to the state Department of Corrections.

He allegedly robbed her afterward. The victim reported the incident to the police.

Investigators retraced her steps and released surveillance images of the suspect, which led them to Mobley.

"She’s a hero. She’s a hero. And I want to tell her she’s a hero. And I want to tell her thank you for what she did, thank you for coming forward," police Capt. Kimberly Blackwell, who heads Detroit Police's Special Victim Unit, told Fox affiliate WJBK-TV. "It’s a relief because we know for a fact individuals like that - they just don’t stop."

Mobley now faces three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of kidnapping, one count of armed robbery, seven counts of felony firearm, one count of felon in possession, and one count of felonious assault.

Mobley is being held in the Wayne County jail on $1 million bond, according to jail records.