Michigan
Published

Ethan Crumbley pleads not guilty to charges in deadly Oxford High School shooting

The 15-year-old is charged as an adult and remains in jail on no bond

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Ethan Crumbley, the suspected shooter who allegedly gunned down killed four and injured several others during a rampage inside his Michigan high school that left the surrounding community devastated, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the charges against him. 

The plea was entered on his behalf by a defense attorney during a virtual Oakland County Circuit Court hearing. The 15-year-old is charged as an adult and remains in jail on no bond. 

