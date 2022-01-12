Ethan Crumbley pleads not guilty to charges in deadly Oxford High School shooting
The 15-year-old is charged as an adult and remains in jail on no bond
Ethan Crumbley, the suspected shooter who allegedly gunned down killed four and injured several others during a rampage inside his Michigan high school that left the surrounding community devastated, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the charges against him.
The plea was entered on his behalf by a defense attorney during a virtual Oakland County Circuit Court hearing. The 15-year-old is charged as an adult and remains in jail on no bond.
