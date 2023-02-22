Michigan serial Peeping Tom arrested after peeking into windows of houses with kids inside

A Michigan man was arrested after he was allegedly caught peeking into the windows of multiple homes in the Detroit area for the past three months.

Marquis Fleming, 41, was charged following a police investigation in Eastpointe, Michigan, into reports of a man using a stepladder and looking into the windows of houses, according to officials. Two of the houses that Fleming returned to had kids inside them, according to FOX 2. Officials say that Fleming is a fourth-offense habitual offender.

After police in Eastpointe obtained doorbell camera footage related to the incident, detectives contacted other departments nearby, learning that the peeping tom incidents also happened in Warren, Oak Park, Harper Woods, and Detroit.

Police tracked Fleming to Oak Park after he was identified as a suspect, where he was allegedly seen tampering with the window of a house.

He was arrested Friday at his Detroit home, where police seized ammunition, a firearm, multiple phones, as well as other evidence.

Fleming was handed a $50,000 bond per case of window peeping.

He is being charged with three counts of disorderly person - window peeper, two counts of felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.

Warren Police Department officers made locating the suspect, which eventually turned out to be Fleming, a "top priority."

"Knowing that ‘peeping tom’ suspects often escalate their behaviors into home invasions and sexual assaults, Warren Investigators immediately contacted surrounding jurisdictions with possible suspect information," the police department said.