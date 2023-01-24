Expand / Collapse search
Michigan police arrest two in cold case involving headless body

Michigan officials say more arrests are possible.

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in Michigan have made two arrests involving a headless man found in a Michigan field under snow in 1997.

More than 20 years after the headless man was found, two people were arrested on Tuesday, according to FOX 2 Detroit. The United States Marshals Service found the suspects, both brothers, in Ohio.

The brothers who were arrested aren't being identified because they haven't been formally charged with a crime.

On Nov. 19, 1997, a farmer in Michigan's Lenawee County Blissfield Township found the headless body with its hands also missing.

A sketch of what the man may have looked like, based on a witness description.

A sketch of what the man may have looked like, based on a witness description. (Michigan State Police)

Witnesses originally told police that the victim could have been a male named Roberto, who was from Texas and lived with his wife.

The victim left Texas for a trip to Chicago and was supposed to come back. The case went cold after police weren't able to identify the victim because of the missing head and hands.

Officials said that more individuals may be charged in the case for assisting with the crime or its cover-up.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.