Michigan
Published

Michigan firefighters pull man to safety moments before train plows into overturned Jeep: video

Driver rescued after 2-vehicle crash overturned Jeep onto train tracks in Portage, Michigan

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Michigan firefighters rescue driver inside overturned car from path of oncoming train Video

Michigan firefighters rescue driver inside overturned car from path of oncoming train

Firefighters in Michigan raced to pull a man to safety after a car accident left his vehicle flipped on its side in the path of an oncoming train, officials said.

Firefighters in Michigan were captured on video racing to pull a man to safety after a car accident left his vehicle flipped on its side in the path of an oncoming train, officials said.

Police and firefighters in Portage responded around 6:20 a.m. on Friday to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shaver Road and West Centre Avenue, the Portage Department of Public Safety said.

First responders arrived to find a Chevy Cruz in the intersection with heavy front-end damage and a Jeep that had rolled onto its side and was straddling the railroad tracks.

The driver of the Jeep was still inside the vehicle and was unable to move because of back pain, according to authorities. 

Two firefighters dragged the injured driver to safety moments before a train plowed through his overturned vehicle.

Two firefighters dragged the injured driver to safety moments before a train plowed through his overturned vehicle.

Just as firefighters began assessing the driver, officials said a train whistle sounded and the train crossing lights began to flash.

The train struck the man's overturned Jeep in Portage, Michigan.

The train struck the man's overturned Jeep in Portage, Michigan.

"Firefighters, realizing what was about to take place, quickly removed the driver of the Jeep by dragging him to a safe location just seconds before a southbound train entered the intersection and struck the vehicle," the department said.

The train dragged the vehicle several feet until the car struck a pole.

The train dragged the vehicle several feet until the car struck a pole.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No update on his condition was immediately available. The driver of the Chevy Cruz was uninjured. 

Police said the cause of the car crash remains under investigation.