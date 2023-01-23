Michigan firefighters pull man to safety moments before train plows into overturned Jeep: video

Firefighters in Michigan were captured on video racing to pull a man to safety after a car accident left his vehicle flipped on its side in the path of an oncoming train, officials said.

Police and firefighters in Portage responded around 6:20 a.m. on Friday to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shaver Road and West Centre Avenue, the Portage Department of Public Safety said.

First responders arrived to find a Chevy Cruz in the intersection with heavy front-end damage and a Jeep that had rolled onto its side and was straddling the railroad tracks.

The driver of the Jeep was still inside the vehicle and was unable to move because of back pain, according to authorities.

Just as firefighters began assessing the driver, officials said a train whistle sounded and the train crossing lights began to flash.

"Firefighters, realizing what was about to take place, quickly removed the driver of the Jeep by dragging him to a safe location just seconds before a southbound train entered the intersection and struck the vehicle," the department said.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No update on his condition was immediately available. The driver of the Chevy Cruz was uninjured.

Police said the cause of the car crash remains under investigation.