Michigan officers save toddler after mother allegedly tried to drown, stab, poison her: video

WARNING: GRAPHIC

Police-worn body camera footage shows Michigan officers saving a toddler from her mother, who allegedly tried to drown and poison her at their home on June 24.

Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies initially responded to the home on Bluestem Court in Albion around 10:30 a.m., when children at the address called 911 "screaming and asking for help," according to the Albion Department of Public Safety (ADPS).

"When officers arrived they heard commotion from behind a locked door in the residence. An ADPS officer kicked the door open and found a 35-year-old woman holding a [2]-year-old under the water in the bathtub," Albion police said.

Bodycam footage from the apparent attack obtained by Fox News Digital shows the suspect, 35-year-old Jessica Edward-Ricks, hunched over in a bathtub. Officers can be seen barging into the room and taking a small child out of the suspect's arms in the tub.

MICHIGAN WOMAN ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTED TO DROWN 2-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER: POLICE

Officers then took the 2-year-old into the living room and began administering CPR, which saved the child's life.

"After giving a few quick breaths, the child coughed up water and began breathing on her own," police said.

MICHIGAN COLLEGE STUDENT'S FAMILY PLEADS FOR ANSWERS ON MYSTERIOUS DEATH AFTER PARTY

The 2-year-old also had stab wounds to the chest, and a 4-year-old boy inside the house had "cuts." Authorities believe both children possibly ingested "cleaning fluid," as well.

A responding deputy at the scene detained Edward-Ricks and determined that she was the mother of four children — ages 2, 4, 8 and 15 — in the house. The 8-year-old and 15-year-old did not appear to have any injuries.

2 KILLED, DOZENS INJURED AT MICHIGAN STREET PARTY

The 15-year-old called 911 for help when Edward-Ricks allegedly began attacking her youngest children.

Authorities believe the suspect may have also ingested cleaning fluid and transported her to a nearby hospital after detaining her.

Edward-Ricks is facing two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree child abuse and two counts of second-degree child abuse, according to WOOD.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both injured children are now in stable condition, police said.

Albion Police Chief Scott Kipp "commended the quick actions of both ADPS Lt. Phipps and Deputy Winder of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department," ADPS said in a press release. "Their quick response and decisive actions helped to save the life of the two-year-old child."

Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.