Miami-area police officers stabbed by knife-wielding suspect allegedly making threats in neighborhood
Miami-Dade police slashing suspect in custody; one of two officers hurt remains hospitalized
Two county police officers in Miami, Florida, were hospitalized Wednesday morning following a stabbing, and a suspect has been taken into custody, according to a report.
The Miami-Dade Police Department said two of its officers responded to the 300 block of Northwest 157th Street to reports of a man making threats with a knife early Wednesday, WTVJ reported.
Upon their arrival, the man allegedly attacked the two officers. A female officer suffered lacerations to her neck and an arm, while her male partner was stabbed in an arm, according to the outlet.
UNITED NATIONS DIPLOMAT ACCUSED OF RAPING NYC NEIGHBOR RELEASED WITHOUT CHARGES AFTER CLAIMING IMMUNITY
Both officers were transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition. The male officer was later released from the hospital. The suspect was taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Authorities have not yet identified the suspect, nor the officers hurt in the incident.