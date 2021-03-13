As massive storm slams the West, flooding, tornadoes, hail possible across the South

A late-winter storm will cause hazardous conditions across the country this weekend, including a "blockbuster blizzard" aimed at Colorado.

An upper-level low that is spreading high-elevation snow in the Southwest will interact with a stationary front as it moves east toward the central Plains, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall will intensify and expand into the central Rockies later Saturday, with Colorado and parts of Wyoming bracing for what forecasters are calling a "blockbuster blizzard."

The storm is expected to peak Sunday with up to four feet of snow falling in the highest elevations and one to two feet across the central high Plains.

Strong winds and a snowfall rate of one to two inches an hour spurred Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to activate the state's National Guard on Friday.

"You don’t want to be one of those people to be searched down and rescued," Polis said Thursday. "Use your common sense."

Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued for much of the central Rockies and central high Plains, extending to South Dakota's Black Hills.

The snow is expected to last through early Monday.

Additional moisture from the Gulf will bring rain and strong thunderstorms across Oklahoma, Texas and the Plains on Saturday, forecasters said.

Tornadoes, flooding and large hail are also potential threats in the area ahead of a strong cold front that will reach the mid-Mississippi Valley by next week.

Strong and arid winds across the southern Plains will increase the potential of fire danger.

On the West Coast, a cold front is expected to dump snow in the Sierra Nevada region and bring major rainfall to parts of California.