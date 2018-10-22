Massive Georgia manhunt for suspect authorities say pulled trigger in officer’s death

Authorities in Georgia on Monday were conducting a massive hunt for one of two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a police officer during the weekend.

Gwinnett County Police said in a statement that they believe Tafahree Maynard, 18, fatally shot Officer Antwan Toney, 30, who on Saturday afternoon was responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near a middle school in the Snellville area.

The bullet missed his vest and hit him directly, a report said. An unnamed second officer managed to return fire and pull Toney out of the line of fire.

Maynard remained at large early Sunday and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that some neighborhoods were virtually on lockdown and police officers saturated the area. The multi-agency search is being assisted by aerial surveillance.

A second suspect, Isaiah Pretlow, 19, was charged with aggravated assault related to a separate incident following Toney's fatal shooting, police said.

Toney died at a hospital from his injuries, police said. He had been with the Gwinnett County Police Department for nearly three years. It was his first police job.

"The people that worked with Officer Toney on a daily basis recalled a very jovial person who was dedicated to his job and dedicated to his community," Gwinnett County Police Chief Butch Ayers said.

Pretlow drove the vehicle from the scene following the shooting, crashed a short distance away and fled along with other occupants, police said.

An officer who was searching the area later encountered Pretlow about 3 p.m. Pretlow pointed a gun at the officer, who fired shots. Pretlow was not hit and fled into a wooded area. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals about 11:30 p.m.

The shooting happened near Shiloh Middle School, about 25 miles northeast of Atlanta. At least one officer returned fire.

Maynard is 6’1 and weighs 290. Authorities ask anyone with tips to call 770-513-5710

