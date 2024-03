Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A central Florida drive-in restaurant that is going to be featured in an upcoming Brad Pitt movie has been lost to an overnight fire.

City of New Smyrna Beach Fire Department confirmed they were working on the structure fire at Pappas Drive-In & Family Restaurant at 1103 North Dixie Freeway at 1 a.m. Monday on Facebook.

Just before 6 a.m., a FOX 35 Orlando reporter said on X that crews told her the fire broke out in the attic around midnight and the structure was a total loss.

"It's a neighborhood staple. The New Smyrna Beach area, everybody knows Pappas Drive-In restaurant. It's a common place for everybody to come around and hang out," New Smyrna Beach Fire Lieutenant Adam Sarwi told FOX 35. "Has a lot of history to it. One of the oldest drive-in restaurants around … And that movie that was just filmed here a couple weeks ago, a couple months ago, and so a lot of history here, so it's gonna be a lot of broken hearts for missing a neighborhood staple."

FLORIDA MAN SETS FIRE TO RABBI'S VAN OUTSIDE FORT LAUDERDALE JEWISH CENTER: POLICE

Sarwi was discussing an upcoming untitled Apple Original film about Formula 1 racing from the team that put together Top Gun: Maverick, according to FOX 35. Pitt, a 60-year-old Academy Award-winning actor, was spotted in New Smyrna Beach back in January filming the movie, scheduled to be released next summer.

The Pappas website says it was open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, adding it had "famous burgers and friend chicken since 1970."

FISHERMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER GIANT ALLIGATOR BITES OFF HIS HAND IN FLORIDA POND

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other buildings were damaged.