CRIME

Massachusetts woman sets fire inside police station after getting courtesy ride after crash: cops

Theresa Abichaker allegedly set fire to donation box at Westborough Police Department

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Massachusetts authorities have arrested a woman accused of "intentionally" setting fire to a donation box inside a police department lobby on Sunday.

Theresa Abichaker, 22, of West Roxbury, is charged with three counts of burning a public building, three counts of attempting to burn a public building, vandalizing property and fire negligence.

Abichaker was apparently a passenger in a vehicle that had been involved in a crash on Sunday, and a Westborough police officer gave her a courtesy ride to the department after that vehicle was towed. 

Police Chief Todd Minardi told Fox News Digital that the operator of the crashed vehicle was apprehended Sunday.

Westborough Police Department in Massachusetts

Theresa Abichaker, 22, of West Roxbury, Massachusetts, is charged with three counts of burning a public building, three counts of attempting to burn a public building, vandalizing property and fire negligence. (Google Maps)

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, after authorities transported Abichaker to the department, officers discovered an active fire in the lobby, which set off sprinklers in the building and prompted an immediate evacuation. 

The Westborough Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. Minardi said the sprinklers caused most of the damage inside the building. 

A Westborough police officer wearing a uniform

Theresa Abichaker apparently left the department after creating the fire, prompting a search for the 22-year-old suspect. (Westborough PD/Facebook)

Abichaker apparently left the department after creating the fire, prompting a search for the suspect.

"Officer[s] reviewed surveillance and established the female identified as Theresa Abichaker…had intentionally set a clothing donation box and its contents on fire. After a multiple agency, police K9, and drone search, Abichaker was located and placed under arrest without incident," Westborough police said in a Monday press release.

Abichaker is being held on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Westborough District Court on Monday.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.