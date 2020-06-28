Massachusetts police investigate death of estranged couple as murder-suicide

Massachusetts police are investigating the deaths of a 31-year-old man and his estranged wife as a murder-suicide, according to reports.

Information released by police suggests Joshua Pereira killed Amber Pereira, 30, on Saturday before turning the gun on himself.

Cops said a gun was found under his body, Fox 25 Boston reported.

“Please keep the family and friends in your thoughts ... this is such a tragedy,” the Somerset Police Department said on its Facebook page.

The shooting happened at a home in Somerset where the couple lived until recently agreeing to separate, Fox 25 reported. He was the one who moved out.

Neighbors reported hearing gunfire after authorities said Joshua Pereira showed up at the house around 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the station.

A relative found the bodies and called police, the station reported.