Massachusetts man fatally shot wife and daughter in apparent murder-suicide, police say

A man in Dover, Massachusetts, identified as Rakesh Kamal, shot and killed his wife and daughter before taking his own life last week.

The Norfolk District Attorney's office confirmed the deaths were homicides, and Kamal's death was consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The firearm was not registered to Kamal, and he was not licensed to possess it, according to police.

A Dover, Massachusetts, man shot and killed his wife and daughter before taking his own life last week, investigators said Tuesday.

"Preliminary results provided to investigators confirms that Teena Kamal, 54, and her daughter Arianna Kamal, 18, were victims of homicide by gunshot," Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office said in a statement. "Rakesh Kamal, 57, their husband and father respectively, died by gunshot wound consistent with being self-inflicted."

Police in Dover, located about 19 miles west of Boston, discovered the bodies Thursday after responding to a 911 call from a relative who had stopped by to check on the family.

FAMILY OF THREE, INCLUDING TEEN DAUGHTER, FOUND DEAD IN MASSACHUSETTS MANSION, VALUED AT $6.8: DA'S OFFICE

While full forensic and ballistics testing of the gun have not been finalized, the firearm found with Rakesh Kamal is consistent with a .40-caliber Glock 22 pistol, investigators said.

The gun was not registered to Rakesh Kamal and he was not licensed to possess it, investigators said. Massachusetts State Police have contacted the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for help in determining the origin of the firearm.

The deaths remain under investigation by Dover and Massachusetts State Police.

2 TEENS KILLED IN REPORTEDLY 'TARGETED' MASSACHUSETTS SHOOTING, POLICE SAY

Dover is one of the richest communities in the state.

Morrissey said last week that law enforcement hadn’t received any reports of violence at the address.