2 teens killed in reportedly 'targeted' Massachusetts shooting, police say

Two teenagers were shot and killed Wednesday in Lynn, Massachusetts, according to investigators.

At about 10:21 p.m., police received several emergency calls reporting shots fired. Police responding to the address said they found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two were taken to North Shore Medical Center. The first victim, a 16-year-old, was pronounced dead in the emergency room. The second victim, a 19-year-old male, also died at the hospital.

On Tuesday at about 8:32 p.m., Lynn police received a 911 call for three victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near a Pizza Hut restaurant. The victims were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and appear to be in stable condition.

Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy said the shootings appear to be targeted attacks and asked for the public's help with the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Mayor Jared Nicholson called the shootings "devastating, infuriating, and utterly unacceptable."

"We will respond with increased police presence as needed and renewed urgency and clarity in our efforts for peace, justice, and a safer community," he said in a statement.