Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts

2 teens killed in reportedly 'targeted' Massachusetts shooting, police say

MA police responding to emergency calls found 2 male victims with gunshot wounds

Associated Press
Published
close
Massachusetts State Police arrest two men on suspicion of separate attacks on troopers Video

Massachusetts State Police arrest two men on suspicion of separate attacks on troopers

Both men were taken into custody after violent attacks during traffic stops, police said.

  • Two teenagers were shot and killed in Lynn, Massachusetts, following multiple emergency calls reporting shots fired on Wednesday.
  • A day earlier, Lynn police received a 911 call reporting three victims with multiple gunshot wounds near a Pizza Hut restaurant. 
  • Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy said the shootings seem to be targeted attacks, urging the public to assist in the ongoing investigation.

Two teenagers were shot and killed Wednesday in Lynn, Massachusetts, according to investigators.

At about 10:21 p.m., police received several emergency calls reporting shots fired. Police responding to the address said they found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two were taken to North Shore Medical Center. The first victim, a 16-year-old, was pronounced dead in the emergency room. The second victim, a 19-year-old male, also died at the hospital.

1 DEAD, 3 INJURED IN WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS SHOOTING

On Tuesday at about 8:32 p.m., Lynn police received a 911 call for three victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near a Pizza Hut restaurant. The victims were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and appear to be in stable condition.

Massachusetts General Hospital

Massachusetts General Hospital is seen in Boston. On Tuesday, Lynn police received a 911 call reporting three victims with multiple gunshot wounds near a Pizza Hut restaurant. These victims were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and are reported to be in stable condition. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy said the shootings appear to be targeted attacks and asked for the public's help with the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

SHOOTING AT MASSACHUSETTS MALL LEAVES 'INNOCENT BYSTANDER' DEAD, SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Mayor Jared Nicholson called the shootings "devastating, infuriating, and utterly unacceptable."

"We will respond with increased police presence as needed and renewed urgency and clarity in our efforts for peace, justice, and a safer community," he said in a statement.