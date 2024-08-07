Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Camping-Hiking

Massachusetts man dies after rescue from New Hampshire hike by Black Hawk helicopter

Man had medical emergency while hiking between two summits on Kinsman Ridge Trail

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Coast Guard rescues blind man, dog from Oregon hiking trail Video

Coast Guard rescues blind man, dog from Oregon hiking trail

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a blind man and his dog in southern Oregon after they were stranded on a hiking trail for days in the heat. (Credit: X/@USCGPacificNorthwest)

A Massachusetts man was airlifted by a Black Hawk helicopter after a medical emergency while hiking in a remote area with his family.

In a news release, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department announced the agency was notified around 2:14 p.m. Tuesday about a 52-year-old man experiencing a medical emergency between two summits on the Kinsman Ridge Trail in New Hampshire's White Mountains. 

The agency said the trail is located approximately 4 miles from the nearest trailhead, which made a quick rescue response difficult.

MISSING HIKERS IN YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK FOUND ALIVE AFTER 2-DAY SEARCH

Hikers in New Hampshire

People hiking in New Hampshire's White Mountains. A man died after a medical emergency while hiking between two summits on the Kinsman Ridge Trail. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Due to the remote location of the hiker, the New Hampshire Army National Guard deployed a Black Hawk helicopter to assist in the rescue. 

Medics reached the 52-year-old hiker just before 4 p.m. 

Black Hawk helicopter

A Black Hawk helicopter lands. The New Hampshire National Guard deployed a military-grade helicopter to rescue the 52-year-old hiker. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski, File)

They continued performing life-saving measures that family members and Good Samaritan hikers began, until he was taken down to an ambulance by Littleton Rescue and Fire at 4:40 p.m., the department said. 

BASE JUMPER DIES AFTER 500-FOOT FALL AT GRAND CANYON

According to the release, the hiker "succumbed to his medical emergency," and his body was transported to the Ross Funeral Home in Littleton, New Hampshire.

White Mountains in New Hampshire

A man died after a medical emergency while hiking in New Hampshire's White Mountains.  (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Officials said the hiker's name would not be released pending family notification.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the New Hampshire National Guard for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.