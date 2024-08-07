Massachusetts man dies after rescue from New Hampshire hike by Black Hawk helicopter

A Massachusetts man was airlifted by a Black Hawk helicopter after a medical emergency while hiking in a remote area with his family.

In a news release, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department announced the agency was notified around 2:14 p.m. Tuesday about a 52-year-old man experiencing a medical emergency between two summits on the Kinsman Ridge Trail in New Hampshire's White Mountains.

The agency said the trail is located approximately 4 miles from the nearest trailhead, which made a quick rescue response difficult.

Due to the remote location of the hiker, the New Hampshire Army National Guard deployed a Black Hawk helicopter to assist in the rescue.

Medics reached the 52-year-old hiker just before 4 p.m.

They continued performing life-saving measures that family members and Good Samaritan hikers began, until he was taken down to an ambulance by Littleton Rescue and Fire at 4:40 p.m., the department said.

According to the release, the hiker "succumbed to his medical emergency," and his body was transported to the Ross Funeral Home in Littleton, New Hampshire.

Officials said the hiker's name would not be released pending family notification.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the New Hampshire National Guard for comment.