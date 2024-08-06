Missing hikers in Yosemite National Park found alive after 2-day search

Two hikers who went missing in California’s Yosemite National Park over the weekend were found alive on Monday after a two-day search, officials said.

Miguel Delgado, 63, and 40-year-old Ana Rodarte were reunited with family after rescuers located them, the National Park Service (NPS) said. A park spokesman told Fox News Digital that there was no immediate word on whether the hikers were injured.

Delgado and Rodarte had left the Bridalveil Creek Campground around 10 a.m. Saturday to go on a day hike toward Ostrander Lake. Officials said they were expected to return to the campground after a couple of hours, but never showed up.

Rangers and rescue personnel searched all trails in the area during the two-day search for Delgado and Rodarte, the park spokesman said.

BASE JUMPER DIES AFTER 500-FOOT FALL AT GRAND CANYON

The search effort involved 65 ground searchers, four dog search teams and one aircraft that covered the area where the hikers went missing.

HIKER'S DEATH IN UTAH SPOTLIGHTS NEED FOR SAFETY PROTOCOLS ON THE TRAIL

An aircraft from the California Office of Emergency Services completed an infrared search of the area Sunday evening, while California Highway Patrol helicopters also helped in the search.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bridalveil Creek Campground sits at an elevation of 7,200 and is surrounded by a forest of red fir and lodgepole pine, according to the NPS website. Numerous hiking trails are located along the nearby Glacier Point Road, and the website warned there were no services available in the area.