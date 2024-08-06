Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

National Parks

Missing hikers in Yosemite National Park found alive after 2-day search

Ana Rodarte, 40, and Miguel Delgado, 63, were declared missing Saturday

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two hikers who went missing in California’s Yosemite National Park over the weekend were found alive on Monday after a two-day search, officials said.

Miguel Delgado, 63, and 40-year-old Ana Rodarte were reunited with family after rescuers located them, the National Park Service (NPS) said. A park spokesman told Fox News Digital that there was no immediate word on whether the hikers were injured.

Delgado and Rodarte had left the Bridalveil Creek Campground around 10 a.m. Saturday to go on a day hike toward Ostrander Lake. Officials said they were expected to return to the campground after a couple of hours, but never showed up.

Rangers and rescue personnel searched all trails in the area during the two-day search for Delgado and Rodarte, the park spokesman said.

BASE JUMPER DIES AFTER 500-FOOT FALL AT GRAND CANYON

Ana Rodarte and Miguel Delgado

Ana Rodarte, 40, and Miguel Delgado, 63, were found alive two days after being reported missing at Yosemite National Park, NPS officials said Monday. (National Park Service)

The search effort involved 65 ground searchers, four dog search teams and one aircraft that covered the area where the hikers went missing.

Bridalveil Creek sign

Delgado and Rodarte were reported missing after setting off Saturday morning from the Bridalveil Creek Campground and failing to return, officials said. (National Park Service)

HIKER'S DEATH IN UTAH SPOTLIGHTS NEED FOR SAFETY PROTOCOLS ON THE TRAIL

An aircraft from the California Office of Emergency Services completed an infrared search of the area Sunday evening, while California Highway Patrol helicopters also helped in the search.

Bridalveil Creek map

Bridalveil Creek Campground, which is surrounded by a forest of red fir and lodgepole pine, has numerous hiking trails located nearby. (National Park Service)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bridalveil Creek Campground sits at an elevation of 7,200 and is surrounded by a forest of red fir and lodgepole pine, according to the NPS website. Numerous hiking trails are located along the nearby Glacier Point Road, and the website warned there were no services available in the area.