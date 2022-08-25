Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Massachusetts inmate indicted for cold case murder of '80s college student Claire Gravel 36 years ago

Gravel, a 20-year-old student at Salem State College in Massachusetts, was mysteriously strangled and found in the woods after a night out in June 1986

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An inmate already imprisoned for a separate conviction was indicted Tuesday for the June 1986 murder of Massachusetts college student Claire Gravel, marking a break in the 36-year-long cold case. 

John Carey, a 63-year-old inmate currently serving time at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Concord for an unrelated 2008 conviction, was indicted by an Essex County grand jury on Tuesday for the murder of Gravel, a 20-year-old Salem State College student strangled to death after a night out. 

On Saturday, June 29, 1986, Gravel went to Major Magleashes’ Pub on Washington Street in Salem, Massachusetts, with members of her softball team, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, who announced the indictment decades later. She was last seen alive between 1:30 and 1:45 a.m. Sunday being dropped off at her apartment on Loring Avenue in Salem. 

BLM ACTIVIST LEADER OF SHUTTERED BOSTON CHARITY REQUESTS UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS AMID FEDERAL FRAUD CASE

Three workmen discovered her body in the woods on the northbound side of Route 128 in Beverly on the afternoon of June 30. The medical examiner determined that she had been strangled to death.

Claire Gravel, a 20-year-old Salem State College, was murdered in June 1986, but an indictment in her killing didn't come until 36 years later. 

Claire Gravel, a 20-year-old Salem State College, was murdered in June 1986, but an indictment in her killing didn't come until 36 years later.  (Essex District Attorney’s Office)

"For 36 years, Claire Gravel’s family and friends have had nothing but questions about her death," DA Blodgett said in a statement.  "Today, we are able to give them some of the answers."

Over the years, investigators have interviewed dozens of witnesses and persons-of-interest and followed through on every lead and tip they received, the district attorney’s office said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In 2012, a new lead developed based on surviving physical evidence undergoing modern forensic testing," according to the press release. "Since then, the efforts of Assistant District Attorneys and State Police Detectives assigned to the Essex DA’s Office specializing in cold cases, as well as the initial investigation by Beverly, Salem and State Police at the time of the murder, have led to this indictment."

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 