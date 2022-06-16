Massachusetts child rape suspect disappears with his 2 children

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Massachusetts are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a child rape suspect who investigators say is on the run with his 5 and 17-year-old children.

Leon Mejia, who is also known as Leon Mejia-Vincente, is being sought for the rape and sexual abuse of a child, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

"Mejia-Vicente is a citizen of Guatemala, who up until recently was living in New Bedford with his two minor children," the attorney’s office said in a statement.

"As the whereabouts of the children are also currently unknown -- the children are considered endangered," the statement added.

Prosecutors say they hope to find the children "as soon as possible."

Anyone with information on Mejia-Vicente's whereabouts is urged to call Massachusetts State Police or New Bedford Police.

Mejia-Vincente is 46 years old and should not be approached or subdued, investigators say.

New Bedford, a city in southeastern Massachusetts, is 60 miles south of Boston and around 30 miles east of Providence, Rhode Island.