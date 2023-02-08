Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

Maryland 15-year-old student charged after bringing loaded handgun to school: authorities

Maryland school security personnel found the gun while searching the 15-year-old student on Wednesday morning

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
School safety and mental health remain parent’s ‘top priority’: Keri Rodrigues Video

School safety and mental health remain parent’s ‘top priority’: Keri Rodrigues

Keri Rodrigues, president of the National Parents Union, discusses student safety in response to video of a fight that broke out in the hallways of a Baltimore County high school on ‘Fox News Live.’ 

A 15-year-old student was arrested on Wednesday morning for bringing a loaded handgun to Duval High School in Lanham, Maryland, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. 

Security personnel at the Washington, D.C.-area high school searched the student around 10:45 a.m. after learning of the gun, officials said. 

KANSAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: SUSPECT DETAINED AFTER RESOURCE OFFICER, ADMINISTRATOR SHOT

The student, who has not been identified by police, was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, loaded handgun on person, and dangerous weapon on school property. 

The handgun was found when security personnel searched the 15-year-old student on Wednesday morning, police said. 

The handgun was found when security personnel searched the 15-year-old student on Wednesday morning, police said.  (Google Maps)

Prince George's County Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday afternoon. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Duval High School, located about 15 miles northeast of Washington, D.C., has an enrollment of about 2,254 students. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest