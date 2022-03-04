Kansas school shooting: Suspect detained after resource officer, administrator shot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Kansas high school resource officer and administrator were shot and injured Friday morning, according to authorities.

An unnamed suspect is currently in custody, Olathe police said in a Friday tweet.

Police said later that the suspect is a student, according to FOX 4 Kansas City.

There were no injured students at Olathe East High School as of Friday afternoon when police alerted the public of the incident.

Olathe Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Joel Yeldell told FOX 4 Kansas City that the resource officer and administrator are in stable condition and expected to survive.

Agents with Kansas City's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to the incident with police.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said her office is "closely monitoring the situation on the ground & are in communication with law enforcement" in a Friday tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.