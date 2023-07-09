Maryland State Trooper charged with possessing child pornography

A Maryland State Police sergeant based out of Cecil County was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography.

State Police identified the suspect as 48-year-old Christopher Black, Sr., of Elkton, Maryland, who faces six counts of possession of child pornography.

On April 6, 2023, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online user uploaded a picture depicting possible child pornography.

The user was later identified as Black, a 21-and-a-half-year veteran of the Maryland State Police, who is employed as a sergeant at the North East Barrack.

MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ABUSING UNDERAGE STUDENTS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY: POLICE

Members of the department’s Computer Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at Black’s residence, where they located and seized a personal computer for forensic analysis.

An analysis of the computer allegedly revealed it contained child pornography.

MARYLAND WOMAN KILLED BY STOLEN FORKLIFT, SUSPECT AT LARGE: POLICE

Department officials consulted with the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office about the situation pertaining to Black and an arrest warrant was issued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Friday, Maryland State Police arrested Black without incident. He was processed at the North East Barrack and seen by a District Court commissioner.

Although Black’s authority as a police officer has been suspended, he will continue to receive pay pending the outcome of the investigation.