Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

Maryland State Trooper charged with possessing child pornography

Sergeant Christopher Black, Sr. is a 21-and-a-half-year veteran of the Maryland State Police

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Maryland State Police sergeant based out of Cecil County was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography.

State Police identified the suspect as 48-year-old Christopher Black, Sr., of Elkton, Maryland, who faces six counts of possession of child pornography.

On April 6, 2023, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online user uploaded a picture depicting possible child pornography.

The user was later identified as Black, a 21-and-a-half-year veteran of the Maryland State Police, who is employed as a sergeant at the North East Barrack.

MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ABUSING UNDERAGE STUDENTS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY: POLICE

Christopher Black mugshot

Maryland State Police Sergeant Christopher Black, Sr. is accused of possessing child pornography.  (Maryland State Police)

Members of the department’s Computer Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at Black’s residence, where they located and seized a personal computer for forensic analysis.

An analysis of the computer allegedly revealed it contained child pornography.

MARYLAND WOMAN KILLED BY STOLEN FORKLIFT, SUSPECT AT LARGE: POLICE

maryland state police car

FILE- Maryland State Police vehicle. A Maryland State Police sergeant is accused of possessing child pornography. (Maryland State Police / Facebook)

Department officials consulted with the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office about the situation pertaining to Black and an arrest warrant was issued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Friday, Maryland State Police arrested Black without incident. He was processed at the North East Barrack and seen by a District Court commissioner.

Although Black’s authority as a police officer has been suspended, he will continue to receive pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.