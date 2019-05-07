Expand / Collapse search
Skydiver's wild photos go viral: 'Wind was too strong for my lips'

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A skydiving experience for one 27-year-old's birthday celebration will certainly be one he'll never forget — and he's got the photos to prove it.

Jeff Addo jumped from a plane in the sky with DC Skydiving Center, located in Virginia. In pictures he posted to Instagram on April 27, it was clear the "wind was too strong" for his face.

Jeff Addo went skydiving for his 27th birthday.<br data-cke-eol="1">

Jeff Addo went skydiving for his 27th birthday.<br data-cke-eol="1"> (Jeff Addo/Facebook: Jeff Addo/Twitter: @JAddo301)

Addo looked picture-perfect as the strong winds hit him, pushing his upper lip higher in the sky. He wrote online that despite the look on his face, "life is short don't be self conscious [sic] post the funny stuff too."

In a separate post, Addo said his birthday celebration was part of a "daredevil lifestyle," and added he has "no fears but God."

"The amount of love on this picture is unmatched. Laughing is healthy for the soul," Addo told Fox affiliate WTTG. "A world full of so much hate I’m so happy to see people laughing all over the world and enjoying positive energy."

