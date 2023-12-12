Expand / Collapse search
Transportation

Maryland school bus carrying 23 students catches fire after two-vehicle crash on DC beltway

No injuries reported in school bus crash on I-495 in Upper Marlboro, Maryland

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Maryland school bus carrying nearly two dozen students caught fire Tuesday after getting rear-ended by another vehicle along the Washington, D.C., beltway, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on the outer loop of I-495 near Ritchie Marlboro Road in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said.

The car crashed into the rear of the school bus and both vehicles sustained fire damage. 

Fire officials shared a photo of the scene, showing a gray sedan with a crumbled hood underneath the rear of the bus, which is engulfed in a cloud of smoke and has apparent scorch marks on its exterior. 

school bus fiery crash

No injuries were reported after a fiery crash involving a vehicle and a school bus that was carrying 23 students, authorities said. (Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department )

The school bus was carrying 23 students at the time, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

Officials did not say where the bus was heading, nor did they mention which school the students attended.

School bus

Most fatalities that occur during a school bus-related crash are the occupants of other vehicles, according to experts. (iStock)

While no injuries were reported in the latest school bus-related crash, the National Safety Council said data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that these types of crashes killed 108 people nationwide in 2021. 