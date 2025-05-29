Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Maryland police frustrated after teen accused in more than 100 car break-ins released within hours of arrest

Local police express frustration as the 16-year-old was freed quickly due to the state classifying the crimes as lower level

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Career criminal attempts to flee from police before 35th arrest Video

Career criminal attempts to flee from police before 35th arrest

Florida career criminal Kevin Campana steals car and attempts to flee from police before being arrested for the 35th time.

A Maryland teen who allegedly broke into 121 cars in a single night was released within five hours of his arrest and local authorities say they are furious because the state considers the crimes to be "lower level," so consequences are not expected.

The unidentified 16-year-old boy was arrested last week by the Laurel Police Department after it received multiple reports of break-ins on May 4. 

The crimes took place in Laurel and nearby Howard County. Surveillance footage captured three teens roving around in a stolen car and smashing the windows of vehicles they came across, police said.

"I have little hope there will be further accountability for him due to this broken system," Laurel Police Chief Russ Hamill told reporters. "Due to this gap in concern for his safety, and the public’s safety."

AMERICAN CAR THEFTS SURGE AS TEENAGE BANDITS, INTERNATIONAL CRIME RINGS SHIP STOLEN VEHICLES OVERSEAS

Security video show vehicle break-ins in Maryland

A 16-year-old in Maryland was released hours after a mass car break-in spree, highlighting issues in the juvenile system and raising questions about accountability. (Laurel Police Department )

Fox News Digital has reached out to the police department. 

At the teen suspect's home, authorities found nearly 20 sets of car keys, credit cards, and other evidence that linked him to the car break-ins, Hamill said. 

Since the teen didn't have a criminal record, the state Department of Juvenile Services characterized the offenses as lower-level crimes and allowed him to be released, Hamill said. 

"I would offer well over 100 cases in one night, gives you a pretty good record," Hamill said. "These were not violent crimes, as if that lessens the impact on those 121 victims."

CAREER CRIMINAL, 31, ARRESTED FOR 35TH TIME — SEE HIS LIST OF OFFENSES

Laurel police chief holds press conference

Laurel Police Chief Russ Hamill said he has little hope that the teen will be held accountable for the crimes he is accused of due to the "broken system." (Laurel Police Department/Facebook)

"Yes, five hours after we were at his house, he was released back into the community, back into the environment that allowed him to be out roaming the streets in all of these counties, late at night and in the early morning, doing these crimes to begin with," he added. 

Two other teens have been identified as the suspect's accomplices, Hamill said, adding that they were expected to be arrested soon.

"People need to be held accountable for this," he said. 

The night after the teen was released, there were reports of 17 car break-ins, Hamill said, though he stopped short of blaming them on the suspect.

A car thief breaking into a vehicle

A 16-year-old suspect is accused of breaking into 121 cars in a single night, police said. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re not going to lay every theft from auto in the region on him and his group, but I will note we had 17 the next night," Hamill said.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.