Missing Persons
Published

Maryland mother, 1-year-old daughter missing, police say

Missing woman Sherri Addison, 30, and her 1-year-old daughter, Kylie Coates, were last seen near Baltimore, Maryland, police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Maryland mother and her 1-year-old daughter are missing and are being sought, authorities said Friday. 

Sherri Addison, 30, and her infant, Kylie Coates, were last seen in the Essex area, about nine miles east of Baltimore.

The Baltimore County Police Department did not disclose who reported the pair missing or the possible circumstances of their disappearance. 

Sherri Addison, 30, and her 1-year-old daughter, Kylie Coates, were reported missing Friday, Baltimore County, Maryland authorities said. 

Addison was described by police as 5 foot 1-inch tall and 130 pounds. The child is 22 pounds. Both have brown hair and brown eyes, police said. 

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is requested to call 911 or the police at 410-307-2020.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.