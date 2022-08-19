Maryland mother charged with second-degree murder, allegedly failed to provide 'adequate care' for daughter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A mother in Maryland is being charged with second-degree murder after allegedly failing to provide "adequate care for her daughter," which resulted in her death.

Virginia Marie Stone, 45, was charged in relation to the Sept. 30, 2020, death of her 18-year-old daughter Evening Star Stone.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office found Evening dead on her bed and her mother, Virginia, told detectives that she had "several underlying medical conditions."

An autopsy was performed, and after an investigation, detectives learned that Evening was diagnosed with multiple medical conditions that could have been treated "if she was provided the appropriate care."

The medical examiner ruled Evening's death as a homicide because of neglect, pneumonia and malnutrition.

According to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office and medical examiner, Virginia's alleged failure to provide adequate care for Evening resulted in her death.

Virginia was charged with second-degree murder and physical injury to a vulnerable adult on July 29, and was extradited back to Maryland from West Virginia.

She was taken to the Charles County Detention Center, where she's being held without bond.