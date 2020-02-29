Maryland man arrested after stabbing woman with syringe of semen: police

Maryland police revealed Friday that a woman stabbed outside a parking lot earlier this month was attacked by a man wielding a syringe full of semen.

Thomas Bryon Stemen, 51, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment after police allege he attacked a woman outside a grocery store on February 18, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a news release.

Police were called to a parking lot on 5570 Shady Side Rd. in Churton at around 7 p.m. over reports that an adult female had been assaulted and poked by what appeared to be a syringe.

The suspect, later identified as Stemen, can be seen in video surveillance following the woman as she returns her shopping cart and then stabbing her with an object as he bumps into her.

The startled woman looks back as Stemen appears to act confused while still hovering around her.

The victim, identified by WBAL as Katie Peters, told the station that she initially thought she has been burned by a cigarette. She said she confronted Stemen who reportedly asked her, “It felt like a bee sting didn’t it?”’

Stemen was arrested on Tuesday but at that point police still couldn’t confirm what Peters had been stabbed with.

On Friday the Anne Arundel County Police Department learned that the substance in the syringe was semen. Authorities warned that there are likely more victims and that the investigation is “extremely active” and more charges could follow.”