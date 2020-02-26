Michigan man stabbed with samurai sword after not buying pot for partner, report says

A Michigan man was attacked by his samurai sword-wielding partner last month after he allegedly didn't buy marijuana for the suspect, according to a report on Wednesday.

Neil Patrick Wasinski, 28, was hit with various assault charges on Jan. 18, two days after allegedly punching the victim's ribcage and stabbing him with the 21-inch sword inside the suspect's apartment.

Still armed with the bloody sword, Wasinski chased the 23-year-old victim into the parking lot before they both took refuge in their separate apartments, the victim said, according to MLive.

Police were called to the scene around noon on Jan. 16, when they found the victim smoking a cigarette while holding a bloody towel to his side, the news website said. He suffered multiple stab wounds to his arm and torso and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but has since recovered.

The victim said he was Wasinski's boyfriend of one-and-a-half-years and claimed his partner decided to attack him after he failed to buy him marijuana.

Officers returned to Wasinski's apartment, where he refused to open the door.

Eventually they took Wasinski outside where the suspect spat on one of the officers, the report said.

Wasinski was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and assaulting or resisting police, according to MLive.

The intent to murder charge was reportedly dismissed after Wasinski pleaded no contest to the other charges during a Feb. 13 hearing.

Police referred to Wasinski as a female, but court and voting records listed the suspect as a male, the news website said.