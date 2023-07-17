Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

Maryland karate teacher accused of sexually abusing child in dojo: police

Harry Craig Conaway is accused of abusing children in a shed-turned-dojo

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Maryland karate teacher is accused of repeatedly sexual abusing a child in his dojo, police say.

Hanover resident Harry Craig Conaway, 71, faces 28 charges including second-degree rape, second-degree assault, perverted practice and prurient intent.

Conaway is also charged with third- and fourth-degree sex offense and sex offense of a minor. As a private karate teacher, he taught students in a storage shed on his property in Hanover.

"The alleged offenses occurred in and near a storage shed converted into a dojo on the suspect's property in Hanover, where he conducted private karate lessons," the Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a statement.

MARYLAND PASTOR CONVICTED OF RAPE, SEX OFFENSE AGAINST PARISHIONER

Harry Conaway mugshot

Harry Craig Conaway, 71, faces 28 charges including second-degree rape and, perverted practice, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. (Anne Arundel County Police Department)

"The investigation led to the execution of a search and seizure warrant at the suspect’s residence," the statement added.

MULTIPLE PEOPLE SHOT IN BLADENSBURG, MARYLAND, POLICE SAY

Police said that the offenses took place over a period of several months.

Anne Arundel County Police Department exteriors

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is actively investigating the incident and searching for other victims. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities do not have any evidence of additional victims, but they urge anyone with relevant information to call detectives at 410-222-4733.