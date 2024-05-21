Maryland Gov. Moore delivers updates on Baltimore bridge as repairs continue

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore gave an update Tuesday about the Francis Scott Key Bridge collision, a day after the container ship that collided with the bridge was refloated.

The Dali lost power and veered off course shortly after leaving the Port of Baltimore bound for Sri Lanka last month.

Six members of a roadwork crew — all Latino immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras — plunged to their deaths in the collapse. All six bodies have been recovered from the underwater wreckage.

"So we still have work to do. But here's what we can say. We've recovered all six victims and brought them home to their families," Moore said.