Maryland

Maryland Gov. Moore delivers updates on Baltimore bridge as repairs continue

The barge that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore was refloated and returned to port

Associated Press
Published
Maryland Gov. Moore delivers updates on Baltimore bridge as repairs continue

Maryland Gov. Moore delivers updates on Baltimore bridge as repairs continue

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore delivered an update on the Francis Scott Key Bridge repairs. He said the bodies of all six people who died in the disaster were recovered. (Credit: WMAR/Associated Press)

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore gave an update Tuesday about the Francis Scott Key Bridge collision, a day after the container ship that collided with the bridge was refloated.

The Dali lost power and veered off course shortly after leaving the Port of Baltimore bound for Sri Lanka last month.

COAST GUARD STUDYING IF OTHER BRIDGES AT RISK FOLLOWING BALTIMORE BRIDGE DISASTER

A steel truss from the destroyed Francis Scott Key Bridge that was pinning the container ship Dali in place was detached from the ship using a controlled detonation of explosives in the Patapsco River

In this aerial view, a steel truss from the destroyed Francis Scott Key Bridge that was pinning the container ship Dali in place was detached from the ship using a controlled detonation of explosives in the Patapsco River on May 13, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. On May 21, 2024, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said that there is still a long way to go toward repairing the bridge, but that the bodies of those who died in the collapse had all been recovered. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Six members of a roadwork crew — all Latino immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras — plunged to their deaths in the collapse. All six bodies have been recovered from the underwater wreckage.

"So we still have work to do. But here's what we can say. We've recovered all six victims and brought them home to their families," Moore said