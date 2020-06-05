Maryland cops seek cyclist they say assaulted teen posting flyers protesting George Floyd death in viral video

Maryland police are looking for a man they say attacked a teenage girl posting flyers protesting the death of George Floyd in a video that went viral.

It happened Monday on the Capital Crescent Trail in Bethesda, just outside Washington.

The 30-second video was shot by a teenage boy who was a friend of the girl and was given to Maryland-National Capital Park Police. They then released photos of the suspect and said he was wanted for assault. The photos show a man in sunglasses and a bike helmet. The video has been seen more than 19 million times.

Early Friday, police posted a tweet thanking the community for its support. “Keep the tips coming and we will follow up,” the tweet said.

The boy and the girl were posting flyers on the bike trail that said, "A man was lynched by police, What are you doing about it?" according to Fox 5 DC. They were with a third teen, another girl.

In the video, the girl, who cops say was attacked, is heard screaming “get away from me” as the man grabs her flyers.

The boy is heard saying, “Hey, leave her alone.”

The video then shows the man picking up his bicycle and running towards the boy with it.

The boy told Fox 5 that the man was “screaming at us, saying we are ‘inciting’ riots and calling us ‘deviants.’”

He told the station the man also took a swing at him.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested on a murder charge after he was seen on video pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck, ignoring Floyd’s “I can’t breathe” cries and staying on him even after he stopped moving.