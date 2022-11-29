Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts
Published

Martha’s Vineyard manhunt results in 2 arrests in armed bank robbery

A New Hampshire man was charged with armed robbery and a Massachusetts man was charged with accessory after the fact for the Rockland Trust heist

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Two arrests have been made following a bank robbery in the tranquil tourist haven of Martha’s Vineyard earlier this month which prompted a manhunt for the armed and masked suspects.

Omar Johnson, 39, was arraigned on Monday in New Haven District Superior Court on charges of masked arm robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm, WCVB-TV reported.

Johnson, who is from Canterbury, New Hampshire, was arrested on Friday by multiple coordinating law enforcement agencies after a car stop in New Haven, Connecticut on Friday around 8 p.m., according to a press release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office.

Johnson will be extradited to Massachusetts on or before Jan. 3 and has a bail of $250,000.

Massachusetts police released a photo of an individual they believe robbed a Martha's Vineyard bank in mid-November

Johnson was arrested roughly two weeks after he and two others allegedly donned masks and robbed a Rockland Trust bank in Vineyard Haven on Nov. 17 and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, prompting a manhunt by several law enforcement agencies.

All three suspects were armed with handguns, and the bank employees were tied up with duct tape during the robbery.

Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts

Johnson is the second person to be arrested in relation to the case after 30-year-old Miquel Anthonio Jones of Edgartown, Massachusetts, was arrested on Nov. 21. 

Jones was arraigned on a charge of accessory after the fact to wit armed robbery and is being held on $300,000 bail, according to a press release.

Jones, a landscaper and former professional soccer player from Jamaica, is not suspected of being present at the actual bank robbery NBC 10 Boston reported.

Edgartown Lighthouse, Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts

Police officials say Jones was in possession of a blue Hyundai stolen from the parking lot of the bank that was owned by a bank employee. Authorities say they found $100 bills in the car that were consistent with the bills taken from the bank.

The investigation by the Tisbury Police Department, FBI, and Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office is ongoing as the law enforcement agencies continue searching for the two remaining suspects.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.