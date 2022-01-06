Florida deputies who share 1-month-old son commit suicide within days of each other

Members of the Florida law enforcement community are grieving after losing two of their own to suicide within days of each other, leaving behind 1-month-old son.



St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara announced the deaths of Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco on social media Tuesday.

On New Year's Eve, shortly before midnight, deputies responded to a call that Deputy Osteen, who was off-duty as the time, attempted to take his own life. He was taken to a hospital, where his family decided to take him off life support on Jan. 2.



Deputy Pacheco, who shared a 1-month-old son with Deputy Osteen, took her own life in the wake of Deputy Osteen's death, the statement says.