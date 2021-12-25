Marines help Santa deliver Christmas presents in Alaska

Santa swapped his sleigh for a snowmobile while delivering toys to boys and girls in Alaska, and had some help from Marines.



The Marines flew to Kotzebue, which is 549 miles (884 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage and 26 miles (42 kilometers) above the Arctic Circle, on a KC-130 operated by the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 based in Okinawa, Japan.

From there, they rode commercial flights and snowmobiles to get toys to 2,500 children in 11 villages, the Juneau Empire reported.



The Department of Defense tweeted the marines were from the 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, and distributed toys to children in remote villages in support of the Toys for Tots program

Cpl. Brendan Mullin, who took pictures of the event, could hear children gasp when a Marine Santa entered a pre-kindergarten classroom.



"When you can see the smile through the mask, you know it’s a big, genuine smile," Mullin said.