Marine who was killed in vehicle training accident at California base identified

The Marine Corps revealed Friday that the Marine who died Wednesday in a Southern California training accident was 21-year-old Tanner F. Rubio.

Rubio, a private first class, was killed in a "tactical vehicle mishap" in the afternoon at Camp Pendleton in San Diego County, according to officials. He served with the I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF), the largest Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) in the Corps.

Rubio was a native of Dixon, California, who joined the Marine Corps in January 2025, officials said. He trained for frontline combat as an infantry rifleman and served in a battalion within the 1st Marine Regiment of the 1st Marine Division, one of the Marine Corps’ main combat units.

"The tragic loss of Pfc. Rubio is one felt across the 1st Marine Division," Maj. Gen. Thomas Savage, commanding general of the 1st Marine Division, said in a statement. "He will be sorely missed, but his honorable service to his country will not be forgotten. All of us at the Blue Diamond will keep him and his family in our thoughts and prayers."

His death was not related to Steel Knight, an annual training exercise that began Monday on the base, officials said.

State Sen. Catherine Blakespear , whose district includes Camp Pendleton, previously described the accident as "tremendously upsetting" and emphasized the sacrifices Marines make to protect the nation.

"I am incredibly saddened to learn of the tragic training accident at Camp Pendleton that claimed the life of a Marine from the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force ," Blakespear said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "My heart and deepest sympathies go out to the Marine’s family, loved ones, and other service members who are grieving this loss.

"Our Marines put themselves in harm’s way every day even on home soil during routine training so that our nation remains safe. Representing Camp Pendleton and these service members is a true honor and hearing of this is tremendously upsetting."

"I will be closely monitoring the investigation into this accident. In this difficult moment, I extend my condolences to all who are mourning within the Camp Pendleton community."



Fox News Digital reached out to the I Marine Expeditionary Force for more information.