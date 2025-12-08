Expand / Collapse search
Chicago

Man with 12 arrests this year busted again after allegedly attacking doctor in hospital elevator: report

Sean Popps allegedly attacked cardiologist in unprovoked assault at Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

A Chicago man with a dozen arrests this year is facing new charges after allegedly assaulting a doctor inside a hospital elevator. 

Sean Popps, 39, was taken into custody last month after he allegedly attacked a physician while inside an elevator at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital’s Streeterville campus parking garage, according to CWB Chicago. 

The attack occurred around 1:39 p.m. on Nov. 2, when a 42-year-old cardiologist entered an elevator inside the hospital’s parking garage at 236 East Huron Street, the outlet reported. Prosecutors said Popps followed the doctor into the elevator and began repeatedly punching her in the head, causing her to stumble backward as she covered her face with her hands, according to the outlet.

According to a police report, the victim reportedly had no contact with Popps prior to the beating, with authorities adding the attack was unprovoked.

A composite of all of Sean Popps' Chicago mugshots

Sean Popps has been arrested a dozen times in Chicago, Illinois, since the start of 2025, according to police records obtained by Fox News Digital. (Chicago Police Department, iStock)

The assault left the woman with numerous injuries, including multiple bruises, hematomas and abrasions to her face, head, arms and hand, CWB Chicago reported. 

Following the incident, a Northwestern hospital security guard recognized Popps from surveillance footage of the attack and pointed authorities to "approximately 30 plus prior incidents at the hospital where [Popps] had to be removed" from the facility, according to the outlet. 

Additionally, another officer at the hospital reportedly recalled having "incidents with [Popps] approximately two times a day over the last 19 months."

Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois

The majority of Sean Popps' alleged crimes have taken place at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, according to CWB Chicago.  (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Since the start of 2025, Popps has been arrested a dozen times, with the majority of alleged crimes transpiring on or near Northwestern Memorial Hospital’s Streeterville campus, CWB Chicago reported. 

He was also reportedly arrested seven times in 2024, again with most of the instances taking place on or near hospital grounds. Records indicate Popps was arrested at the facility twice in 2020, twice in 2021, once in 2022 and once in 2023, according to the outlet.

Fox News Digital was unable to immediately locate an attorney representing Popps. 

A scenic view of Chicago, Illinois

Sean Popps is accused of assaulting a doctor inside an elevator at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.  (iStock)

At the time of his most recent arrest, Popps was on pretrial release for allegedly trespassing at a local residential building in October and attempting to escape from the police station after being taken into custody, CWB Chicago reported.

The Cook County State Attorney's Office and Northwestern Memorial Hospital did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Popps is charged with aggravated battery in a public place and remains in custody at the Cook County Jail, according to police records obtained by Fox News Digital.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
