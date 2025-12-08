Man with 12 arrests this year busted again after allegedly attacking doctor in hospital elevator: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Chicago man with a dozen arrests this year is facing new charges after allegedly assaulting a doctor inside a hospital elevator.

Sean Popps, 39, was taken into custody last month after he allegedly attacked a physician while inside an elevator at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital’s Streeterville campus parking garage, according to CWB Chicago.

The attack occurred around 1:39 p.m. on Nov. 2, when a 42-year-old cardiologist entered an elevator inside the hospital’s parking garage at 236 East Huron Street, the outlet reported. Prosecutors said Popps followed the doctor into the elevator and began repeatedly punching her in the head, causing her to stumble backward as she covered her face with her hands, according to the outlet.

According to a police report, the victim reportedly had no contact with Popps prior to the beating, with authorities adding the attack was unprovoked.

The assault left the woman with numerous injuries, including multiple bruises, hematomas and abrasions to her face, head, arms and hand, CWB Chicago reported.

Following the incident, a Northwestern hospital security guard recognized Popps from surveillance footage of the attack and pointed authorities to "approximately 30 plus prior incidents at the hospital where [Popps] had to be removed" from the facility, according to the outlet.

Additionally, another officer at the hospital reportedly recalled having "incidents with [Popps] approximately two times a day over the last 19 months."

Since the start of 2025, Popps has been arrested a dozen times, with the majority of alleged crimes transpiring on or near Northwestern Memorial Hospital’s Streeterville campus, CWB Chicago reported.

He was also reportedly arrested seven times in 2024, again with most of the instances taking place on or near hospital grounds. Records indicate Popps was arrested at the facility twice in 2020, twice in 2021, once in 2022 and once in 2023, according to the outlet.

At the time of his most recent arrest, Popps was on pretrial release for allegedly trespassing at a local residential building in October and attempting to escape from the police station after being taken into custody, CWB Chicago reported.

The Cook County State Attorney's Office and Northwestern Memorial Hospital did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Popps is charged with aggravated battery in a public place and remains in custody at the Cook County Jail, according to police records obtained by Fox News Digital.