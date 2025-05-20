Man who set beloved Texas grandma on fire executed 13 years after her murder

A Texas man was executed on Tuesday evening 13 years after brutally killing a beloved grandma when he set her on fire at a gas station.

Matthew Johnson, 49, was convicted of the heinous murder of Nancy Harris, 76, a gas station clerk he doused with lighter fluid and set on fire during a 2012 robbery in Garland, TX.

He was pronounced dead at 6:53 p.m. after giving a final statement.

"First and foremost, I would like to give all praises to God. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here on this Earth. I thank him for the life he has given me," Johnson said. "To Mrs. Harris’ family, as I look at each and every one of you, I see her on that day. I just please ask for y’all’s forgiveness. I never meant to hurt her. I pray that she’s the first person that I see when I open my eyes, and I will spend eternity with her."

Johnson went on to apologize to his wife and children and admit his wrongdoing, saying: "I made wrong choices, I’ve made wrong decisions, and now I pay the consequences."



He addressed his fellow death row inmates, telling them "I love y’all man, y’all continue on. Jesus is the way brothers, he is the only way."



Johnson was 36 at the time of the deadly attack.

The fatal attack happened exactly 13 years ago, on May 20, 2012. Court documents, obtained by The Associated Press, show Johnson walked into the convenience store Harris was working at with a bottle of lighter fluid and a cigarette lighter.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Johnson then went behind the counter and stole cigarettes, lighters and cash from the register before dumping the lighter fluid on Harris and setting her on fire before exiting the store.

He was arrested nearly an hour after the attack, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press.

Officials said Harris, who had worked at the gas station for more than 10 years, died five days after the attack, but was able to describe Johnson to police before her death.

At his 2013 trial, the AP reported Johnson admitted to setting Harris on fire, expressing remorse and calling himself "the lowest scum of the earth."

"I hurt an innocent woman. I took a human being's life. I was the cause of that. It was not my intentions to – to kill her or to hurt her, but I did," said Johnson.

During his sentencing, Johnson testified that he had been under the influence of drugs and alcohol during the robbery, claiming the lighter fluid was only meant to scare Harris, and he had no intention to kill her.

Johnson tried to appeal his death sentence, but his attempts failed.

Johnson's execution will mark the fourth in the state this year and would bring the total number of executions in the U.S. to 18 so far this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

