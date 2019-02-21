Man threw old toilet through window of school board building, authorities say

A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with criminal damage this week after allegedly throwing an old toilet through a window of a school board building.

The alleged crime happened last Friday at a Board of Education building in East St. Louis, Mo.

LITTLE BOY GETS HEAD STUCK IN TOILET SEAT, NEEDS HELP FROM FIRE DEPARTMENT TO GET OUT

Police say Dave J. Toliver, a Florida resident, was apprehended in connection with the incident, FOX 2 of St. Louis reported. The incident happened at the offices of District 189, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

His connection to East St. Louis was unclear and police did not disclose a possible motive for the act.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Toliver ran from the scene, but was found nearby, sitting on another toilet, police said. He was jailed on a $10,000 bond, FOX 2 reported.