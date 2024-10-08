Man falls 200 feet to his death at Utah's Zion National Park

A cayoneer died at Zion National Park after an accidental fall near the exit of Heaps Canyon, Oct. 5.

The 40-year-old man has not been identified and was canyoneering with three fellow canyoners when he fell between 150 and 200 feet, according to a press release from Zion National Park.

The fall occurred at approximately 6 p.m. reports say, and the group were following the permitted itinerary through Heaps Canyon when the accident happened.

CLIMBER IN ALASKA'S DENALI PARK NATIONAL PARK DIES AFTER 2 FALL 1,000 FEET OFF MOUNTAIN

Zion National Park Technical Search and Rescue Team and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene and rendered emergency medical care before the Utah Department of Public Safety transported the victim via helicopter to receive additional care from the Hurricane Valley fire and Rescue team and Intermountain Life Flight.

The victim was pronounced dead before he could be transported to a hospital.

The following morning, the remaining canyoners were extracted by DPS helicopter.

MISSING CLIMBER SOUGHT IN GLACIER NATIONAL PARK DAYS AFTER LAST BEING SEEN

Park officials issued a statement offering their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time," said Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zion National Park and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the exact cause of the man’s death.

